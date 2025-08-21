Cody Rhodes & Becky Lynch fire shots at Roman Reigns: "That was f**ked up"

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch recently took some massive shots at Roman Reigns. The Man was a guest on The American Nightmare's podcast.

Cody Rhodes has a huge history with Roman Reigns in World Wrestling Entertainment. After his return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022, Rhodes set his eyes on Reigns' WWE title. Cody faced Roman for the gold at WrestleMania 39, where he failed to capture the title. However, the 40-year-old finally redeemed himself at WrestleMania XL and finished his story by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.

During a recent edition of Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with guest Becky Lynch, both stars recalled how their bus drivers did not win the "Driver of the Year" award over Roman Reigns' driver, Charlie, who they believed barely showed up to work.

"He didn't get 'Driver of the Year.' That was f**ked up. That was f**ked up. Roman's driver got 'Driver of the Year' and I love him. I love him so much. I love Charlie [Roman's driver]. I would sit down and have the best chats with Charlie. But, Charlie, you didn't drive... He showed up for work six times last year. How the f**k are you getting Driver of the Year? That was bulls**t," she said.

Both Becky and Cody believed that either of their bus drivers, Matt or Andy, should have won over Charlie. The Man again emphasised that Roman Reigns' bus driver hardly drove last year, taking a brutal shot at the OTC for barely showing up to work.

"Andy was robbed because Andy is amazing... Matt [Cody's driver] or Andy. I would have been good with either... He [Charlie] hardly drove. He drove for us a couple of times because, well, he was never at work because Roman wasn't there. [Cody- Alright, well, moving past this portion of it.]," she added. [23:47 - 25:31]

Check out the podcast below:

Cody Rhodes says he does not want to turn heel in WWE

During the same podcast with Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes revealed that he had no interest in turning into a bad guy on WWE TV. He added that he believed his heart wouldn't be fully in it if he were to play a heel character in the future.

"I just, I don't have any interest [in being a bad guy.] None (...) I just don't know if I could do it. I don't know if my heart would be in it," he said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cody Rhodes' future.

