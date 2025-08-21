Cody Rhodes finally addresses heel turn rumors; discusses potential WWE timeline

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently discussed rumors that he may soon change his on-screen persona. The American Nightmare is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Since returning to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes has been at the top of his game. The 40-year-old finished his story by dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. He dropped the title to John Cena at this year's 'Mania, but claimed it back at SummerSlam 2025.

Rhodes' current persona is one of the most beloved characters in the company. Still, many people want to see him turn heel, and multiple rumors suggest that the Triple H-led creative team has been planning to turn The American Nightmare into a bad guy.

Ad

Trending

During a recent edition of his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with guest Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes addressed the rumors, saying that he did not have any interest in turning heel.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Rhodes added that his heart wouldn't be in it, making it clear that the timeline of his heel turn might never come.

"I just, I don't have any interest [in being a bad guy.] None (...) I just don't know if I could do it. I don't know if my heart would be in it," he said. [1:05:47 - 1:06:08]

Ad

Check out his podcast below.

Ad

Cody Rhodes might face Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash in Paris

Cody Rhodes is currently in a heated feud with Drew McIntyre. On the August 8, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown, Rhodes teamed up with John Cena to face McIntyre and Logan Paul. The bout ended in a DQ after Paul hit Cena with a low blow.

Following the match, The American Nightmare and The Scottish Warrior continued to fight, which ended in McIntyre hitting a vicious Claymore on his opponent through the bottom half of the announcers table.

Ad

Since then, Drew has been taking shots at Cody on social media and in interviews. It seems like the Triple H-led creative team is looking to book a match between the two stars for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash in Paris, and it could be made official on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Please credit What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!