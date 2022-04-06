"I kind of regret my suit choice" – Top WWE name on his segment with Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes said he was impressed with the suit Seth Rollins wore on the latest episode of RAW.

Seth Rollins' current character dons loud, swag-filled clothes, which help him stand out. As far as his suit choices are concerned, Rollins has always gone for something out of the box, and that was visible on this week's RAW as he wore a pink one with works of gold and maroon on it. In the segment, Rollins interrupted Cody after the latter promised to win the world title for his father, Dusty Rhodes, to shake hands with him.

The American Nightmare appeared on this week's WWE The Bump and opined that the former world champion beat him in the suit battle:

"I think it is a great question in terms of I'm a big fashion individual. I'm big in the suit culture especially when I left WWE first time it was a big part of what I wanted to do, like, okay if I'm the guy coming from the big show, I wanted to present myself as such. So from a perception type thing, ultimately it became very comfortable for me, and now I don't own any clothes that are not a suit." (from 40:05 onwards)

He continued:

"However, the picture of us shaking hands, I kind of regret my suit choice not because I didn't want, you know, no pun intended, peacock it up. He really went there with the pink Michael Hayes suit he had on. I like a bit of more conservative suit but if I won at WrestleMania, he won the suit battle. Now we are in a situation of what happens next? I think I couldn't rock what he rocked. And I'd rock what he rocked." (from 41:00 onwards)

Cody Rhodes says he wasn't mature enough to handle an office job

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes revealed he'd never want to do an office job in the wrestling business again.

Cody held the post of Executive Vice President in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Rhodes said he wasn't mature enough to do justice to the role:

"Never say never, just in general because in just six years we’re having this conversation and I’ve completely gone back on what I’ve said. I don’t think I want a management job in wrestling ever again. I don’t think I was mature enough for it. I tried. Eddie (Kingston) and Rick (Starks), you mentioned them both, all I did was put them out there. Seth did the same thing for me. He put me out there. Tony Khan was the one who said, ‘Yes!’ I had said, ‘We don’t have to hire everybody from the open challenge,’ and we basically did." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.) (from 45:28 onwards)

Who, according to you, won the suit battle between the two stars? Sound off below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh