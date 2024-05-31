Cody Rhodes is the best man to hold WWE's top Championship, feels wrestling veteran

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is the biggest babyface in the company at the moment. The American Nightmare finished his story at WrestleMania XL by defeating Roman Reigns and became the first member of his family to win a World title in WWE.

Cody's popularity reached a fever pitch as he took on the full force of The Bloodline heading up to WrestleMania. In the weeks leading up to the event, The Rock used every trick in the book to ensure that Cody did not walk out of the Show of Shows as the Champion. However, The Final Boss was unsuccessful, and Cody walked out of the grand event as the new champion.

During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, former WCW President Eric Bischoff stated that Cody was the right man to be the company's poster boy. He felt the champ had the look and represented WWE well during his public appearances.

"For what WWE needs right now, Cody Rhodes is the best champion they could possibly have. For what the company needs from an optics point of view, from an audience composition point of view, from an advertisers' point of view. I know people hate when I talk like a business guy... But I think from, again, putting on my producer's hat, not my fanboy hat... I don't think there could be a better World Champion right now," said Eric.

The Hall of Famer continued:

"His performance in the ring is outf*****gstanding. He represents the company in such a positive way outside of the ring, off of the television screen. I just don't think you could find a better World Champion right now." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Cody Rhodes defeated Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring

In just 53 days with the championship, Cody Rhodes has put on two stellar title defenses. His first match came at Backlash France when he defended the gold against veteran AJ Styles.

The following title defense came in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as he took on Logan Paul in a high-voltage clash. Cody managed to overcome The Maverick's underhanded tactics and came out on top.

With Clash at the Castle just a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see who steps up to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

