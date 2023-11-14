Cody Rhodes' bold claim about WrestleMania 40 and The Rock leaves fans in awe

Numerous speculations and rumors have surfaced since The Rock's appearance on WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago. Some speculate that the Great One might return for a potential showdown against his cousin Roman Reigns in the headline bout of Wrestlemania 40.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes, widely considered to be positioned for a prominent role at Wrestlemania 40, responded to the speculations.

The American Nightmare expressed confidence and said he was not worried about Rock's potential return.

“I'm not flinching. I'm not flinching — I'm going to do everything I can to make sure you know it's me. That's the same attitude The Rock had when he was climbing the ladder. I don't care who it is. If that happens to be The Rock. If it happens to be anybody."

He asserted that he was determined to do everything he could to secure the main event spotlight.

"A wonderful superstar like LA Knight, a stellar performer like Sami Zayn. Line them up & I'm going to do everything I can to outrun them. I mean that with the utmost respect. I wasn't shook at all by Rock's big day out. What I would say is: not flinching. If Rock is part of WrestleMania 40, that would be outstanding. It's The Rock, but I don't think he'll be in my spot,” Rhodes said. [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Fans have since reacted to Rhodes' remarks, praising him and expressing the belief that he is bound to 'finish the story' at Wrestlemania 40 next year. There is widespread anticipation for his potential showdown with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Fan reactions to Cody Rhodes' comments

While most believe that Rhodes is the right candidate for the main event spot, some feel that The Rock could assume that position if desired.

Some fans believe that The Great One could take Rhodes' spot if he wanted to

With just under a few months left until WrestleMania, it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the grandest spectacle of the year.

Who do you think is going to main event WrestleMania next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.