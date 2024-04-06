Cody Rhodes breaks character to praise Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently broke character to praise arch-rival Roman Reigns ahead of their clash at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year to become only the fourth superstar in the history of The Stamford-based company to win the Rumble in consecutive years after Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Cody Rhodes chose to eventually challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows to set up a rematch from WrestleMania 39.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Live From WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes broke character to sing praises of The Tribal Chief. The former AEW star claimed that The Head of Table will be looked at in a completely different sense five or ten years down the line. Rhodes further revealed that he respects Reigns despite their rivalry.

"Forty years of WrestleMania being celebrated. But we cannot go without mentioning how good at capturing the imagination of the audience Roman Reigns has been. Incredible. He really will be looked at in a completely different sense, I think, five - ten years from now. What he has done is amazing. I don't have to like Roman Reigns. But I absolutely respect him," he said.

Cody Rhodes makes bold claim ahead of his match against Roman Reigns

Before his championship match on Night Two, The American Nightmare, will team up with Seth Rollins to face The Tribal Chief and The Rock, in a tag team match. The baby faces will have to win the bout to make sure The Bloodline stays away from the main event of Night Two. However, if The Final Boss and The Head of the Table emerge victorious, the bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would be subject to 'Bloodline rules'.

Later on in the same show, Cody Rhodes claimed that he believes that Roman Reigns wants to prove to everyone that he can win without the help of The Bloodline. However, he further claimed that Reigns doesn't stand a chance against him in a fair fight.

"This isn't a mind game. This isn't anything like that. I am of the thought that Roman Reigns also wants a fair fight on Sunday. I think Roman Reigns wants to prove to everybody here [that] he can go without the help of The Bloodline, without the help of The Final Boss. And I can tell you now, as much as I respect Roman Reigns, in a fair fight, he doesn't stand a chance against me," said a confident Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He has yet to win a singles title since his blockbuster return. It remains to be seen if this will change on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

