Cody Rhodes breaks character to praise Roman Reigns' title run following WrestleMania win

Cody Rhodes overcame all the odds to beat Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL. The former AEW star recently broke character to praise the ex-champion and his historic title reign.

The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief put forth incredible performances during one of the most acclaimed WrestleMania main events ever. Rhodes finally completed his story in a highly entertaining match, which had appearances from John Cena, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, and The Bloodline, including The Rock.

During his appearance on the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Cody Rhodes stated that he was proud that he defeated Reigns. He then praised the Bloodline leader, claiming he hopes to be half the champion The Tribal Chief was:

"I don't agree with how Roman [Reigns] was champion. We go about how we operate in the ring completely differently. But still, I said this last night at the Press Conference and really mean it. I'm proud that I beat him at his best, and I hope that I can be half the champion that Roman Reigns was. He was an exceptional champion for WWE. [He] did a lot of great things," he said.

Roman Reigns reveals why several fans hate him

Despite being one of the most decorated performers in the history of the Stamford-based company, The Tribal Chief has received hate from wrestling fans. During an appearance on a previous edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns explained why the WWE Universe does not like him.

The Tribal Chief fired shots at the fans hating him, referring to them as stupid. He further pointed out that he could care less about what the fans think of him as long as the wrestling promotion is doing good business:

"I am going to give you my simple truth, but people can be stupid. You know what I mean? Let them do what they want. It’s fine. It’s worked out great. We’re not complaining at all. The checks are crazy & they keep coming in, so we’ll keep doing what we do & we don’t care what they think because it’s the truth. I put my family on my back, the company on my back & why not share the spotlight & why not make everybody better & these four years are a testament to it," he said.

Cody Rhodes ended Roman Reigns' historic run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL. It will be intriguing to see what lies ahead for The Head of the Table.

