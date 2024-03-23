Roman Reigns explains why he is hated by the WWE Universe

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is one of the top heels in the company. He recently explained why fans hate him.

The 38-year-old has been one of the most dominant champions in the history of the Stamford-based company. The Bloodline leader has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for nearly 1300 days. However, his long title reign and fewer appearances on television have led to several fans disliking The Tribal Chief.

During his recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns addressed the hate he gets from the WWE Universe. The Head of The Table referred to the people hating on him as stupid. He further claimed that he does not care about what the fans think of him as long as they are doing good business:

"I am going to give you my simple truth, but people can be stupid. You know what I mean? Let them do what they want. It’s fine. It’s worked out great. We’re not complaining at all. The checks are crazy & they keep coming in, so we’ll keep doing what we do & we don’t care what they think because it’s the truth. I put my family on my back, the company on my back & why not share the spotlight & why not make everybody better & these four years are a testament to it,” he said. [From 2:42:08 to 2:42:35]

WWE Hall of Famer showers praise on Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan praised the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for his in-ring abilities and character work.

During an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Hulkster opened up about his views on Roman Reigns. The former World Champion revealed The Tribal Chief has learned well from his father and has adapted old-school lessons to the new era. He further praised The Bloodline leader and claimed he would fit into any era:

"Roman’s dad, Sika, he explained the ABCs of it all to him. Watch his matches and you can tell. You can see it in the way Roman creates emotion, understands how to make the crowd mad, and how he puts people on the edge of their seat calling for that comeback. Roman Reigns learned this all old-school from his dad, but he adapted to the newer era, too. He can do it all. Roman is adaptable to whoever he is wrestling. That’s important. At any moment in time, he can switch gears on you. He’s amazing, and he’d fit in any era," said Hogan.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes on the Night 2 of WrestleMania XL. In addition to the title match, The Tribal Chief will team up with The Brahma Bull to face the team of The Visionary and The American Nightmare on Night 1.

Who do you think will win the championship match at The Show of Shows?

