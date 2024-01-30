WWE Hall of Famer makes bold claims about Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is arguably one of the most dominant World Champions of all time. Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently praised The Tribal Chief while also making bold claims about him.

Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight. The Head of the Table extended his title run in a highly entertaining contest after interference from Reign's fellow Bloodline member, Solo Sikoa.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The 70-year-old praised the leader of The Bloodline. He claimed that Reigns was working on a whole different level in comparison to other performers:

“It takes a really long time to be able to transition and pivot on a dime the way he does. That’s how he paints masterpieces you’ve never seen before. He’s working on a whole different level," Hogan said. [H/T: Fightful]

The Hulkster further stated Reigns has learned a lot from his father and has adapted the old-school lessons to the new era. The former World Champion believes the former member of The Shield would fit in any era:

“Roman’s dad, Sika, he explained the ABCs of it all to him. Watch his matches and you can tell. You can see it in the way Roman creates emotion, understands how to make the crowd mad, and how he puts people on the edge of their seat calling for that comeback. Roman Reigns learned this all old-school from his dad, but he adapted to the newer era, too. He can do it all. Roman is adaptable to whoever he is wrestling. That’s important. At any moment in time, he can switch gears on you. He’s amazing, and he’d fit in any era." [H/T: Fightful]

Cody Rhodes wants to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the second time in two years and earned an opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

During the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, The American Nightmare revealed he wants to face The Tribal Chief at the Show of Shows in a rematch of last year's Mania:

"So, I am very glad that he decided to take the skybox seat cause you can make it very clear where we’re at. [With] all the respect in the world to Seth Rollins, that title gains more prestige every single day, but WrestleMania 39 did happen. And if you’re me, you can’t look at that and you can't run from it. I don’t know, WrestleMania 40, Monday Night RAW, SummerSlam, I don’t know, Elimination Chamber. I want to be back in the ring with Roman Reigns and I want to finish the story," Cody Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes seems determined to beat Roman Reigns this time around. It will be interesting to see how he deals with the entire Bloodline on the Road to WrestleMania.

