Cody Rhodes breaks silence after beating Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Cody Rhodes broke his silence on social media after beating Logan Paul. In the main event of the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, The American Nightmare reigned supreme and once again defended his Undisputed WWE Championship.

This was Rhodes' second title defense since dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. His first title defense was against AJ Styles at the Backlash France Premium Live Event.

On Twitter, Rhodes sent out a short message after beating The Maverick and retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"Go ahead and move those goalposts one more time," wrote Rhodes.

Check out Cody's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell predicted a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul

Dutch Mantell predicted the possibility of a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul, judging by the outcome of their first showdown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated the following:

"I think since Cody has just become champion, I think he needs a straight up win here because they got weeks and weeks and weeks. Just keep Logan Paul warm and he can jump back in there. If they have a good match here people will be dying to see another one. So I would say they're gonna have a great match. I know they're gonna have a great match. They've had like a month to work on that. And I think Cody goes over."

Expand Tweet

Initially, WWE did hint at the possibility of both the Undisputed WWE Championship and the United States Championship being on the line. However, during the contract signing between Paul and Rhodes, The Maverick made sure that the match would be contested only for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Last year, Paul won the United States Championship at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, dethroning Rey Mysterio. He has successfully defended the title twice, with the latest defense being against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback