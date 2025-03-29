Cody Rhodes breaks silence after getting emotional on WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has the biggest test of his career at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas when he faces John Cena. Today, he broke the silence after he got emotional on this week's SmackDown when he crossed paths with Randy Orton.

On the latest edition of SmackDown in London, Cody Rhodes opened the show only to meet an old friend. Randy Orton spoke highly of his former pupil and even mentioned the hard times that The American Nightmare overcame, which changed the industry for the better.

This led to Rhodes getting emotional in the ring when he shared this moment with The Apex Predator in London. Today, he broke the silence on X/Twitter as he reacted to the heartwarming segment with his former Legacy mentor and shared what's on his mind heading into WrestleMania 41.

"Mania' season moves so insanely fast - it's postseason ball. And then moments like last night hit you. Meant everything, won't soon forget," Rhodes wrote on X/Twitter.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will compete at WrestleMania 41

At the Elimination Chamber in Canada, Randy Orton returned to WWE and confronted Kevin Owens for his past actions. The Viper tried to punt The Prizefighter, but he narrowly escaped. Later, Owens tried to reason with Orton and asked him to team up and go after the WWE Tag Team Championship.

However, The Apex Predator rejected the offer and wanted to kick Owens in the head. Later, it was announced Randy Orton would face Kevin Owens in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. This will be The Viper's first singles match at The Show of Shows since 2021, when he faced the late Bray Wyatt.

Elsewhere, a Men's Elimination Chamber match took place at the same event to determine a challenger for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. In the end, John Cena won the match but shocked the world when he turned heel for the first time in over two decades.

This will be The Leader of Cenation's final WrestleMania, and Cena wants to go out with a bang by winning his 17th World Championship in WWE.

