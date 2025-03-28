Cody Rhodes reduced to tears during WWE SmackDown segment

Cody Rhodes got emotional on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The American Nightmare will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 next month.

Rhodes kicked off this week's episode of the blue brand and got a thunderous ovation from the crowd at the O2 Arena in London, UK. The fans chanted his name for several minutes as he stood in silence in the ring.

Randy Orton quickly interrupted Rhodes and praised him as a performer. The Viper also noted that it took a lot of guts for the champion to leave WWE, and he changed the business for the better. Orton didn't mention AEW but noted that Rhodes changed the business for everyone in the back. Cody Rhodes got emotional while Orton was saying this and held back his tears.

Randy Orton turned his attention to WrestleMania and noted that John Cena was going after his 17th world championship. The Legend Killer stated that he was going to come after the title someday, but unlike Cena, he respected Cody Rhodes and would look him in the eye and offer a challenge.

Drew McIntyre interrupted both, and Orton tried to hit him with an RKO, but The Scottish Warrior retreated to end the segment.

