Cody Rhodes breaks his silence on the injury he suffered at the 2025 Royal Rumble; gets attacked by dream opponent

Jey Uso was on SmackDown to confront Cody Rhodes following his win of the 2025 Royal Rumble. Things got intense as both men suffered an attack while The American Nightmare broke his silence regarding the injury he suffered.

Jey Uso said that since he already stood toe-to-toe in the ring with Gunther on RAW, he came to SmackDown to give a fair shot to the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Cody said his hip was unaligned, his knee had liquid, and while his doctor is a nice guy, he's not a WWE Champion. He said his doctor didn't give him a "good" diagnosis because he didn't tell him how full his heart was.

Cody gave Jey his flowers and said it was his WrestleMania. Before they could get ahead in the conversation, Jacob Fatu came out along with Tama Tonga. Fatu told Cody that he took the title (WWE Title) from his family last year. Jacob then said his family now needs it back.

Jacob said if there's anybody meant to bring the title back to the Anoa'i family, it surely isn't Jey Uso. Following this, the attack from Jacob and Tama Tonga was neutralized, and the two friends, Jey and Cody, stood tall in the ring, setting up a main event tag team match.

It was an intense segment, especially so after Jacob Fatu came out with his music. This was, of course, meant to set up the main event match. What was admittedly surprising was to see Cody Rhodes in great shape after the war he went through at the Royal Rumble.

Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu is a dream match that technically happened after an episode of RAW but never on television.

He was the one to stand tall, yet the injury reports were all about him, while his opponent, Kevin Owens, returned two nights later on RAW to take out Sami Zayn.

The road to WrestleMania has begun, and it's getting wild.

