Cody Rhodes breaks silence on John Cena's heel turn; reveals what Cena told him

Cody Rhodes was betrayed and attacked by John Cena after the 16-time world champion turned heel and joined The Rock at Elimination Chamber. Now, he has addressed what's next on tonight's SmackDown.

Ad

Cody Rhodes put the belt down at his feet after coming to the ring. He seemed heartbroken and said that he had to tell his daughter that he ran into a wall. The star said that Travis Scott, John Cena, and The Rock had all made the wall that he ran into.

He confessed that Cena was a hero to him. But he also said that he would have to tell his daughter the truth, 'John Cena gave up.' He then addressed Cena himself and asked him just one word, 'Why?'

Ad

Trending

Rhodes said that he was sure Cena would have an infallible answer, but said that there was no justification for what he had done. Rhodes tells the crowd that they chose him years back and they have chosen him again.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

He then revealed what Cena had told him one time. He said that John Cena had once told him that holding the title gets heavier every day, indicating that the pressure of being the champion never let up.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes said that he knows that Cena is watching, and tells him that even though Cena thinks he's the last of his kind, he's not.

He finally ended with a challenge, something that Cena was quite familiar with, 'You want some, come get some.'

The two stars are now set to face each other at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback