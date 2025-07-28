Cody Rhodes breaks silence after major WWE appearance

By Ishan Dubey
Published Jul 28, 2025 06:35 GMT
The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes (Images via WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes has been WWE's quarterback for nearly three years now. The American Nightmare recently broke his silence after he made a major appearance at a WWE show. He teamed up with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso to face Solo Sikoa and his MFT in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the WWE Supershow in Mexico.

After dethroning Roman Reigns in cinematic fashion at WrestleMania XL and holding the title for over a year, Cody lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena. Since then, he has been trying to get a rematch with Cena for the title, and his wish will finally be granted at SummerSlam.

Ahead of The Biggest Party of The Summer, Cody made a huge appearance in Mexico for the first time since July 2024, at the WWE Supershow. After the show, he took to X to thank the fans for the two huge shows in Mexico and even thanked his fellow stars from AAA.

"♥️ Mexico 🇲🇽 ; Thank you to the fans for 2 HUGE shows and to our friends at Lucha Libre AAA," Cody wrote.
Fans are excited to see if Cody Rhodes can finally end John Cena's 17th world title reign at SummerSlam. It'll be interesting to see if The American Nightmare can leave New Jersey with gold around his waist.

Cody Rhodes suddenly referenced by AEW

Ahead of WWE's upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes was recently referenced by his former company, AEW. The Jacksonville-based promotion released the entire match between Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes from Double or Nothing 2019 on their YouTube channel recently.

The match was a hard-fought battle between the two brothers at AEW's inaugural pay-per-view event. The two men fought in the pool of one another's blood, and Cody finally picked up the win. After the match, they decided to continue to team together, rather than stand on opposite sides.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has been continuously updating its online catalogue by uploading full matches on its YouTube channel. It's great to see them upload the full match between the Rhodes brothers from six years ago.

