Cody Rhodes breaks silence after WWE officially announces he is injured; his next step after he was pulled from an event

Cody Rhodes has finally spoken out after WWE devastatingly announced that he was injured. The star has revealed what's next.

The star had to be pulled from an event thanks to his injuries. He was set to appear in the post-Royal Rumble press conference, but he could not make it because he was so hurt after the match. While Jackie Redmond was not able to give details about the injury, she did confirm on behalf of WWE that he was injured. However, she also let fans know that he will be appearing at SmackDown despite being hurt.

On his Instagram stories, Cody Rhodes shared that although he had spent two days in bed, he was feeling good and ready for the WWE show in Memphis. After all, he will be appearing on SmackDown, which is his first appearance since the Rumble and his removal from the press conference.

He also said he could keep his best promise since he had survived the ladder match in one piece. He didn't elaborate on the promise, but the next few stories involved him spending time with his child.

“2 days in bed essentially but feeling good and ready for Memphis! Also, since I got through it 🪜 in one piece I got to keep the best promise…” he wrote.

The star has shared an update finally (Credit: Cody Rhodes' Instagram)

Fans were worried about Rhodes after the updates and wondered what he would say. While his update is sure to put minds at ease, now it remains to be seen what happens when he meets Jey Uso on SmackDown.

