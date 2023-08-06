Cody Rhodes breaks down during WWE SummerSlam post-show press conference

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes broke down during the SummerSlam post-show press conference.

The American Nightmare fought against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in an enthralling bout. It was the third meeting between the two superstars, as they were both tied with one win apiece in their previous two bouts.

The American Nightmare emerged victorious as he put on a great display of strength against The Beast. At the end of the match, Lesnar did something unusual as he gave Cody a hug and congratulated him on the win.

Following the event, WWE held a press conference in which Cody Rhodes was asked what his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, would be thinking of the gesture the two superstars shared after their bout.

Cody said that he tries to think less about what his dad would have said, and he thinks about his mother, his wife, his daughter, and his sister.

"I tell you, I wish I knew. As much as I think about it... I do genuinely try to think less about, what would Dusty have said. What would Dusty have done? And I think about [starts to tear up] dammit sorry. I think about the people I have and the documentary pretty much named them. I have my mother, Brandy and Liberty, and my sister Tiel." [11:21- 12:26]

The American Nightmare added that tonight he was reminded backstage how important his brother Dustin Rhodes is to him as well.

"Tonight I was reminded backstage just how important my brother Dustin is to me. I don't give him enough love but I should, 'brothers.' That's who I do it for. I could spend all my dreams thinking about Dusty and what would have happened and how he would have felt. I got them for what I got them and he is with me every step of the way." [12:26- 12:53]

You can check out the interview below:

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes opened up about where his American Nightmare persona is headed

In the same interview, Cody opened up about where his American Nightmare persona is headed in WWE. He said that he wants to continue on the path he is currently on.

"I mentioned this in the documentary, it's a collection of all these things that I've been and was but here [in WWE] it has caught on in a way that I wanna just continue what we're doing. I've never seen so many signs with one [his neck tattoo] from being you know what wrestling and sports entertainment fans saw as the worst tattoo in the history of the industry to now. It's on every sign out there... I think I've found my final form so it's really polishing up the best of The American Nightmare." [13:44- 14:49]

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Cody Rhodes following his SummerSlam win.

