Cody Rhodes can become the WWE Champion without defeating Roman Reigns, explains legend (Exclusive)

While Cody Rhodes was unable to 'finish the story' at WWE WrestleMania 2023, there is still a way he can take the title without defeating Roman Reigns himself. Former writer Vince Russo has pitched a storyline involving CM Punk that could make it happen.

CM Punk's return has clarified that a big storyline is in the works. Considering his announcement that the Second City Saint will participate in the Royal Rumble, many expect him to take the win to ensure a match at WrestleMania, which could well be against Roman Reigns himself.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer explained how Cody Rhodes could end up with the title by having CM Punk defeat Reigns first.

"Let Punk win the Royal Rumble. Let Punk beat Roman Reigns. Then, if you really want to get Cody over, then Cody beats CM Punk. Now you have kinda got a double pop," the legend said. [0:54 onwards]

Bill Apter also believes CM Punk will win the WWE Royal Rumble rather than Cody Rhodes

CM Punk seems to be the top pick for now to win the Royal Rumble, and legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter thinks so, too.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter explained why the chances of Cody winning the Rumble twice in a row dwindled after Punk entered the scene.

"I'd do the first-time-ever Royal Rumble, where somehow both of them go over the top rope at the same time, and they get a choice of who to choose. And, of course, CM Punk will choose Seth Rollins. Cody will choose Roman Reigns. I don't know what those two left in the ring at this point. I am gonna say that it is probably gonna be Punk if they are the last two guys. Unfortunate for Cody because you know Cody has been in a top top spot. But now Punk has come in, and the whole field of play has changed."

It remains to be seen if and when Punk will be inserted into the title picture by winning the Royal Rumble.

Will CM Punk be pushed to the top by WWE in the coming months? Only time will tell.

