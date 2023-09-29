Cody Rhodes could challenge 36-year-old champion at WrestleMania 40 instead of Roman Reigns, says legend (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes Cody Rhodes could challenge Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 40 instead of Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

While The American Nightmare was everybody's pick to challenge Reigns at next year's Mania, The Rock's return a few weeks back has complicated things. Many fans now seem to be rooting for The Brahma Bull to set up a long-awaited dream match against his cousin at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter explained that if not Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes could get into a feud with Gunther for the IC Title at WrestleMania 40.

The veteran journalist also added that he was enjoying Cody's current storyline against The Judgment Day on RAW.

"Cody, at that point, could after the Intercontinental Title if Gunther has it. Cody-Gunther would be a great program. Cody Rhodes is currently lying low in this Dominik Mysterio storyline, which I like, it's starting to become good with Judgment Day and Jey Uso or it could be Cody somehow mixing with Jey Uso against two of the people from Judgment Day. It's too early to say," said Bill Apter. [6:27 - 6:54]

Gunther on potentially facing Cody Rhodes

A few weeks back, in an interview, The Ring General was asked to open up about a possible dream match with Cody in WWE down the line.

Gunther explained that both he and The American Nightmare were busy with their own things at the moment until their paths crossed in the future.

“I don’t have a message for him right now. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing my thing. If the paths cross again, when that happens, let’s see. I’m not focused on that right now," said Gunther.

Gunther is currently embroiled in a feud with his former NXT rival, Tommaso Ciampa, for his coveted Intercontinental Championship.

Are you excited about a possible clash between Cody and Gunther at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

