"If the paths cross again" - Current champion discusses a potential match against Cody Rhodes

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently commented on whether he would be interested in having a match against Cody Rhodes.

The two stars met in the ring for the first time in WWE during the Men's Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare was the last entrant in the bout, while the current Intercontinental Champion was the first. Rhodes eliminated The Ring General to win the match and earn a world title shot in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

During a recent interview with EssentiallySports, Gunther was asked about a potential match against Cody Rhodes. He responded by saying that they're both doing their own things right now, but if they cross paths again, it would be interesting to see what would happen next.

“I don’t have a message for him right now. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing my thing. If the paths cross again, when that happens, let’s see. I’m not focused on that right now," said Gunther.

Cody Rhodes doesn't want to face Gunther in a singles match

The American Nightmare and the Imperium leader were the last two stars in this year's Rumble, and they put on a good performance before the bout ended.

A while back, when Cody Rhodes was asked about possibly facing Gunther, he stated that he doesn't want to face the latter again due to how tough he is.

"To find out how tough Gunther is, my God, it's one of those things I was like, I can't wait to wrestle him again. But no, I don't also want to wrestle him ever again," he said

Expand Tweet

After being absent from RAW for two weeks, Cody is set to make his return to the show this Monday night. It'll be interesting to hear what he will have to say.

Would you like to see a match between Cody and Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below!