WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes cites the real reason for leaving AEW

Second-generation superstar Cody Rhodes has been teasing the pursuit of the WWE Championship since his return to the company. Rhodes served as the Executive Vice President of AEW and has been vocal about not having any bad blood with the company.

The wrestling world turned into a frenzy when the former Intercontinental Champion returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April this year nearly after six years. Rhodes was active on AEW, which he co-founded along with fellow The Elite members, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Kenny Omega in 2018.

Rhodes is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins, who is unhappy with the former being triumphant over him at the prior premium live events. Both men are set to face each other in a Hell in a Cell match at the upcoming premium live event next month.

Recently, The American Nightmare responded to a fan's tweet citing the real reason for departing from AEW. While the fan deleted the tweet, it stated that they had no plans to watch AEW Double or Nothing following Cody Rhodes' leaving the company.

"Full stop: the money and creative story that misguided brudda put out there has already been rebuffed by all parties. I’m proud of my peers/kids there and my accomplishments as competitor /EVP. It was just personal and it was just time to go for the big one."

Cody Rhodes is vying for opportunity at WWE Championship

The 36 year-old is focussing on the achievements of his father and Hall of Famer, the late Dusty Rhodes, and brother, Dustin Rhodes.

In a recent interaction with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes expressed interest in adding the WWE Championship to his list of accolades for the company. He added that it was his destiny and his quest to do so.

“My father Dusty, my brother Dustin, they’re both legends, but they never held the WWE title,” Rhodes says. “Everything I’m doing is very real. This is my path and my burden. Whether or not it is unobtainable, it is mine to seek.”

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes never competed against each other in the ring, and it would be interesting to see a match of that magnitude. The Tribal Chief has been dominant and undefeated since winning the Universal Championship in 2019.

