Cody Rhodes challenges rival to his first Hell in a Cell Match in 13 years

During a segment on Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes called out Seth Rollins and challenged him to a Hell in a Cell match at the upcoming premium live event of the same name.

Ever since his return to WrestleMania 38, The American Nightmare has been feuding against The Visionary. Despite facing each other at The Show of Shows and WrestleMania Backlash, it seems like bad blood is still brewing between the two superstars.

During tonight's broadcast, Rhodes started off by saying how he expected his rivalry with Rollins to be estinguished. But after Seth sent him through the announcer's table, it was evident that they would continue feuding.

Rhodes also took a trip down memory lane. He said that back in 2012, Seth had it all by being 'shielded' and getting all the championship opportunities he wanted. While on the other hand, Rhodes waited in the locker room and painted his face, referring to his time as Stardust.

After his statement, The American Nightmare proceeded to challenge Rollins to a Hell in a Cell match.

Rollins then made an appearance on the screen, accepting his rival's challenge. The Visionary went on to say that after Cody cheated during both their matches, The American Nightmare is now pleading to have a match.

Closing the segment, Seth finally agreed to go against Cody for the third time in HIAC.

This could potentially be Cody Rhodes' first Hell in a Cell match in 13 years since returning to the company. It should be noted that WWE has not yet made the match official.

