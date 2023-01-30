After making his return to WWE this Saturday at the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes has thanked company executives Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard for their help during his time away.

Cody spent 7 months on the shelf as he rehabbed a severe pectoral injury he picked up in June of last year. However, two nights ago, The American Nightmare made his return to the ring to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Rhodes thanked both Prichard and Khan for how they spoke to him, whether it be in a professional or personal capacity.

"I’ll tell you two people that really kept me in check, Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard. I don’t know why they have reputations. They’ve been nothing but angels to me. Nick and Bruce don’t see Dusty (Rhodes) when they see me, they see me. That’s big. That’s big with me." H/T NO DQ

Check out the full interview below:

Following his win at the annual Royal Rumble event, Cody will now face the world champion at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Cody Rhodes' injury made him train differently

After suffering a horrific torn pectoral injury, The American Nightmare had to look at his usual fitness regime in a new way in order to avoid another serious ailment.

Continuing to speak with BT Sports, Cody Rhodes praised the WWE medical staff who took great care of him whilst he was hurt, as well as stating how he views his training methods in a whole new light.

"WWE has been very good to me medically, very good. And I'll be in PT for the rest of my life, though. I've been there every week, and now I have to just do preventive stuff. It changed everything about how I've trained.” (H/T- Wrestling News)

Fans will eagerly be tuning into Monday Night RAW this evening as the 37-year-old will go on to address the crowd for the first time in months following his iconic victory at the Royal Rumble.

