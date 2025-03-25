Cody Rhodes and CM Punk react to Judgment Day member getting ejected by WWE official in a hilarious manner

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Rey Mysterio collided with The Judgment Day in a dark match after this week's WWE RAW episode. A member of the heel group was ejected by the referee in a unique yet hilarious manner during the bout.

The American Nightmare confronted John Cena in the opening segment of this week's show. He wanted to fight the latter, but the 16-time world champion backed down. Meanwhile, The Second City Saint had an in-ring segment where he spoke about his upcoming match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

After the show went off the air, Rey Mysterio joined forces with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes to take on Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito in a six-man tag team match. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were at ringside. Big Mami Cool unsurprisingly tried to interfere in the match, and referee Danilo Anfibio was forced to kick her out.

However, he did a cartwheel and then ejected Raquel from ringside. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes were very happy about that. You can check out their reaction and the entire thing in the clip below:

Vince Russo believes John Cena turning heel turn before facing Cody Rhodes was a last-minute call

The Cenation Leader did the unthinkable by turning heel at Royal Rumble and attacking Cody Rhodes. Even though some fans wanted it, nobody expected the turn to actually happen.

Speaking on a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said he thinks Cena's heel turn was not a long-term plan.

"Chris, we said this is what you're gonna get when it's a last minute call. This was a last minute call, guys. There's no doubt about it. Because if it wasn't a last minute call, they would have been planting the seeds for this months ago... And then when it finally happened, the light bulb would have went off. But that's the problem. There's been no light bulb. Because this doesn't make any sense, man."

It'll be interesting to see what will happen next time John Cena and Cody are in the ring together.

