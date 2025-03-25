John Cena's heel turn was a last-minute call because of one reason, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena's heel run continued on WWE RAW this week. The Cenation Leader once again verbally eviscerated the crowd in Glasgow. Cody Rhodes came out and challenged Cena to a fight, but the former 16-time world champion walked away.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said John Cena's heel turn didn't make sense to him because it was probably a last-minute call from WWE to turn the longtime face heel.

"Chris, we said this is what you're gonna get when it's a last minute call. This was a last minute call, guys. There's no doubt about it. Because if it wasn't a last minute call, they would have been planting the seeds for this months ago."

He continued:

"And then when it finally happened, the light bulb would have went off. But that's the problem. There's been no light bulb. Because this doesn't make any sense, man." [16:31 onwards]

Dr. Chris Featherstone chimed in by saying he wondered if WWE hit the fast-forward button with John Cena's heel turn because the company needed some big star power on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

"I was told that the Cena turn, it was on the cards during this run, but they were trying to pick when to do it. I'm wondering if they basically hit the fast forward button on the scene of turn because they needed that star power going into WrestleMania." [17:05 onwards]

John Cena seemingly teased the outcome of his upcoming WrestleMania 41 match against Cody Rhodes during his RAW promo. Fans will have to wait to see which of these two men walk out as the winner on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

