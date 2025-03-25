WWE seemingly leaks John Cena will win against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential hint

John Cena kicked off the latest episode of WWE RAW despite the deafening boos and “f**k you Cena” chants from the raucous Glasgow crowd. Cena once again insulted fans and then took shots at the viral young boy from last week he had picked on. Cody and John are equally dangerous inside the squared circle, making it hard for anyone to pick a clear winner. However, the company has seemingly leaked that The Cenation Leader may win against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

The Franchise Player will perform the final dance of his WrestleMania career at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals to etch his name in the history books above the legendary Ric Flair as the only person with 17 World Title victories. Cena will be clashing against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in Las Vegas.

In his promo, John Cena expressed how he would win his 17th World Title and retire as the last real champion in WWE. The Leader of Cenation also mentioned how fans hated his Spinner Title and told him how stupid it was. Cena has been planting seeds of resurrecting his custom belt for a long time and could retire with his signature title by the end of this year. Many see it as a potential leak that hints that the 47-year-old will defeat Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and become champion, as the company has already built the comeback of iconic title design.

It’s not the first instance where the Stamford-based promotion has seemingly hinted at Cena’s victory over Rhodes. WWE has already announced John Cena for the SmackDown after The Show of Shows, and superstars usually appear at shows after 'Mania when they win a championship bout.

That said, the angle proposed above is just a speculation at this point.

Veteran predicts fans can see 'Corporate' John Cena under one condition

Pro wrestling veteran Stevie Richards, on his podcast The Stevie Richards Show, suggested WWE fans could see a 'Corporate Cena' gimmick if John Cena defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

He further stated that the Stamford-based promotion might recreate the 'Corporate Austin' angle.

"I think that is going to happen, you know why - if he beats Cody [Rhodes] which I think he should go over on Cody at WrestleMania [41]. Then you recall or rehash the Austin Corporate champion the next day. [sic] But if Cena does that and then becomes Corporate Cena for the remainder of the summer, yeah, I would put Cena over," Richards said.

With WrestleMania 41 looming, it will be interesting to see how the Cena-Rhodes saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

