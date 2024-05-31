Cody Rhodes comments on who should be his next challenger

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes needs a new challenger. WWE is heading over to Scotland for Clash at the Castle in a few weeks and The American Nightmare is advertised for the show but is on the hunt for a new challenger.

Just 53 days into his title reign, The American Nightmare has put on a couple of stellar title defenses. He defended the gold at Backlash France against AJ Styles and then defeated Logan Paul this past Saturday at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.

Responding to a recent post on X/Twitter, Cody also added to the mystery. He mentioned he was also wondering who he should face next for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare turned the question over to the fans asking who they would like to see him go up against next.

"I wonder… Who do you think?"

Eric Bischoff mentioned Cody Rhodes is the best champion for WWE

This week on the 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke about Cody Rhodes being the face of WWE.

The veteran mentioned that Cody represented the company very well during his public appearances and was the best person to carry the company as its top champion.

"For what WWE needs right now, Cody Rhodes is the best champion they could possibly have. For what the company needs from an optics point of view, from an audience composition point of view, from an advertisers' point of view. I know people hate when I talk like a business guy... But I think from, again, putting on my producer's hat, not my fanboy hat... I don't think there could be a better World Champion right now," Bischoff said.

It will be interesting to see who steps up as the new challenger for Rhodes in the weeks leading up to Clash at the Castle in Scotland.

