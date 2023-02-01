Cody Rhodes comments on his recent match with former WWE Universal Champion 

Cody Rhodes is back in WWE, and fans are ecstatic. This past Monday, The American Nightmare competed in his first match on Monday Night RAW since May 2022, and he did so in an epic encounter with former fellow Bullet Club member Finn Bálor.

Rhodes was confronted by Bálor and The Judgment Day at the start of the show, setting up a dream match between the Prince and the American Nightmare for the main event. Bálor and Rhodes have never competed against one another before, but have a pretty unique thing in common. Both wrestlers were members of the infamous and globally recognized Bullet Club faction.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Rhodes commented about the highly acclaimed match and even thanked Bálor for creating the faction, noting that it played a pivotal role in his career.

“Bullet club is fine” - somebody once. Found out the legend of @finnbalor is indeed true. Not the friendliest cat but we don’t need to be friends, best way to thank him for creating something that was such a huge part of my journey…is to hit him in the mouth. That’s what we do. Can’t wait to stand across from him again. @wwe @usa_network" - Cody Rhodes, Offical Instagram

Cody Rhodes triumphantly returned to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble and entered the match at #30. He won the bout by eliminating the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Rhodes was sidelined with a torn pectoral tendon in June of last year and missed 8 months of action.

Cody Rhodes has challenged WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a match at WrestleMania 39

With his Royal Rumble win, and with a ton of support from the WWE Universe, Rhodes is roaring full steam ahead to the Showcase of the Immortals. The Grandson of a Plummer has made his intentions for WrestleMania 39 crystal clear. He wants to dethrone The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns as WWE Universal Champion.

As of this writing, there are no official plans for WWE to split the WWE and the Universal Championship. However, it's been highly speculated that they might have Roman Reigns' main event on both Nights 1 and 2 of WrestleMania, defending each belt on both respective nights. Right now, the only Superstar who fans want to see beat Reigns more than Cody Rhodes is the former Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn.

What did you think of Cody Rhodes' match on Monday Night RAW? Are you excited to see him back in WWE? Will he defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

