Cody Rhodes comments on Sammy Guevara's future in AEW following suspension

Sammy Guevara was suspended from AEW; Cody Rhodes has now revealed the future of the competitor.

Sammy Guevara made some extremely disturbing comments about Sasha Banks.

Sammy Guevara was suspended from AEW last week following disturbing comments he had made regarding Sasha Banks surfaced in a 2016 podcast. The completely disrespectful and absurd nature of Sammy Guevara's comments provoked quite a reaction from the Internet Wrestling Community in the middle of the Speaking Out movement. Along with suspending Sammy Guevara, AEW announced that his salary would be donated to the Women's Center of Jacksonville, and would also be undergoing sensitivity training before his future with the company could be evaluated. AEW Executive VP, Cody Rhodes, took to Twitter and talked about the situation surrounding Sammy Guevara and his future in AEW.

Cody Rhodes talked about the situation surrounding Sammy Guevara on Twitter, saying that Guevara would be returning to the ring eventually, and when he does, he will be a better professional wrestler and a better man.

"Sammy will return. And he will be a better professional wrestler, and a better man when he does."

After the comments had surfaced. Sammy Guevara had posted apologizing to Sasha Banks, along with anyone else that he had offended with the comments. He said that he would be a better person when he did come back and he would be undergoing sensitivity training to become a better version of himself.

Sasha Banks also addressed the controversy in a statement that she made, where she said that she had an open discussion with AEW's Sammy Guevara and that he had apologized to her. She went on to say that she hoped that things would be getting better in the wrestling community.

"Earlier I spoke with Sammy, he apologized and we had an open discussion. Words like the comments he made, jokingly or not, have absolutely no place in our society! I don't condone or tolerate this kind of behavior. What one thinks is just a side comment can have a massive impact on someone else's life, and can send the wrong message. We have to hold ourselves accountable for our actions and the words we say, and I hope this situation shows him that. I hope from this point on, in order for growth and change within our community to take place, we all can continue to have these conversations. No person, man, woman or child, should ever be subjected to a feeling of fear, or any unsafe environment. We all have to do better not just for ourselves, but for generations to come."

AEW fans will have to wait and see whether Sammy Guevara is still a part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle when he returns.