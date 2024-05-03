Cody Rhodes comments on whether WWE made the right choice by not turning John Cena heel

Cody Rhodes has shared his thoughts on whether WWE made the right decision not to turn John Cena heel many years ago.

The 16-time world champion is one of the biggest stars in the company's history, and he's loved by many fans across the world. However, over a decade ago, despite being a top babyface, the crowd constantly booed him, wanting him to turn heel.

During a recent appearance on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Cody Rhodes commented on possibly turning heel.

He brought up John Cena remaining a babyface for a long time and shared that he thinks WWE made the right call to keep him as a good guy.

"I've certainly been booed before, been booed heavily...I guess I think minimally about it. And I could...you never say never. John [Cena]'s never happened, and I think rightfully so. I think what we got there, we look back at now and realize, I was just watching him vs. Umaga the other day, you see the magic of what John was able to do. With the time I have left, contract wise, I don't see it. But again, never say never. Absolutes are the worst thing in sports entertainment and pro wrestling," said Cody Rhodes. (H/T Wrestling INC)

Could Cody Rhodes lose his Undisputed WWE Championship this Saturday?

Cody Rhodes finally accomplished his dream of winning a WWE Championship when he dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Now that he has it, he has to retain it. He will put the title on the line against AJ Styles at the Backlash Premium Live Event in France this Saturday.

The Phenomenal One has held the coveted title before, which means he has what it takes to win the match. This will be the first time the two stars wrestle each other, and they'll undoubtedly put on a good match. It'll be interesting to see what the result is.

Do you think the title will change hands at Backlash?

