Cody Rhodes confirms huge stipulation for his match against Logan Paul at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Cody Rhodes sent out a bold message after his confrontation with Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown. The American Nightmare also cleared the air about the upcoming title match.

Cody opened last night's SmackDown after successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles at Backlash in France. The star was informed by General Manager Nick Aldis that United States Champion Logan Paul would be his next challenger. The duo will meet in the main event of the company's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia, the King and Queen of the Ring.

While Aldis or the company did not mention the bout being a Winner Takes All match, Cody Rhodes has confirmed it with his latest post on X/Twitter. The American Nightmare made it clear that his match against The Maverick would be Title vs. Title.

"For all the Gold!'' wrote Cody Rhodes.

WWE could retire the United States Title if Cody Rhodes wins at King and Queen of the Ring, feels veteran

Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the upcoming Title vs. Title match between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul. The WWE veteran claimed that the company could end up retiring the United States Championship if The American Nightmare comes out on top at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

"Logan Paul is not gonna win that. And if it is, say Cody wins, and it's for the other belt; I think they're gonna retire the belt that Logan Paul has. Doesn't mean anything, does it? Just because somebody's got a belt; I mean, all the companies I worked for had one belt, and the tag belts," he said.

Since winning the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023, Logan Paul has defended his title twice. The social media star successfully retained his gold against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2024 before doing an encore in a Triple Threat affair against The Prizefighter and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL.

It will be interesting to see how The Maverick fares against The American Nightmare in Jeddah later this month.

