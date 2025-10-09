Cody Rhodes confirms major WWE feud will finally end at Crown Jewel: Perth

Cody Rhodes has been embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins since Wrestlepalooza, when Rollins' story with CM Punk seemingly came to an end.As the two major champions in WWE, Rollins and Rhodes will now collide at Crown Jewel: Perth to determine the Men's Crown Jewel Champion for 2025, a title that Rhodes is defending this weekend.Ahead of the premium live event, Rhodes shared an update for his appearances coming up in October and confirmed that he will only be on WWE SmackDown for the next few weeks, meaning his story with Rollins will end following Crown Jewel.This makes sense since the title will be decided and then both men will move on to be part of stories heading into Survivor Series. Rhodes has something building with Randy Orton over on SmackDown, and this could be the focus following this weekend's trip to Australia.It also means that even though RAW is in Perth on Monday night, Rhodes will not be part of the event; instead, he will remain on the blue brand as their main champion.Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have a line of challengers on RAW and SmackDownCrown Jewel came at a tough time for Seth Rollins, since he has a lot to prove and needs to defeat Cody Rhodes this weekend, but CM Punk and LA Knight already have a target on his back.As the main WWE Champion on RAW, Rollins has a major target on his back and needs to ensure that he is defending his title, something he hasn't done for more than a month since Clash in Paris.Rhodes is in the same position, but he did defend his title successfully against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza last month. This weekend is make or break for both men, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.