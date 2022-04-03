Cody Rhodes confirms current character in WWE

After months of teasing and reports about the rumored return of Cody Rhodes to WWE, it finally came to fruition at WrestleMania 38.

After exiting WWE six years ago, The American Nightmare made his epic return to face Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, when asked what kind of run and character we should expect from Cody Rhodes in WWE, some important questions come to mind.

The former AEW star answered many of the necessary questions as he sat down for an interview with Variety before WrestleMania 38. Rhodes cleared the doubts when asked if he'd still be known as The American Nightmare in WWE:

"Yeah. I mean, there should be no difference. To quote some of these individuals who courted me for this moment, “It’s not broke.” And this was a place that didn’t care for me. And it wasn’t that they didn’t have love and respect for me but as a wrestler, I wasn’t considered their most desirable. If anything, I was kind of undesirable. That’s where the whole mantra comes from, the whole promo of “desirable to undeniable,” to be able to return on your terms. It kind of feels like being in the military and having conquered something or having won this battle and being able to stand and keep your chin parallel with the floor and to be able to come in that fashion, a bit of a conquering hero. That’s how I see it in my dreams.

Cody Rhodes won against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes made his heavily rumored return to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and neither of them was disappointed.

Cody made his way to the ring in his traditional American Nightmare look and paid tribute to his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes. He brought the classic WWWF title from the 1970s that Dusty fought for against Superstar Billy Graham.

From the first anticipation of Rhodes' arrival to the ringing bell, we knew we were in for a treat at The Showcase of the Immortals. The match started slow but escalated at a perfect pace with highly entertaining spots that had the crowd on the edge of their seats.

We ended up seeing Cody Rhodes take the win against Seth Rollins after hitting him with three CrossRhodes and a tribute bionic elbow from his legendary father. The path that lies ahead for The American Nightmare is exciting and will be highly intriguing to watch.

