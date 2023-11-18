Cody Rhodes confronted by former rival moments after interfering in WWE SmackDown main event

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes came across one of his former rivals after the main event bout of this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In the final match of the show, LA Knight squared off against Bloodline member, Jimmy Uso. The Megastar claimed victory after executing the Blunt Force Trauma for the three count. However, the celebration was cut short as Solo Sikoa emerged, leading to a brutal attack by both Sikoa and Jimmy on Knight.

Just as it seemed that The Bloodline were about to put Knight through the announcer's table, Cody Rhodes made his way out to save the day as he took out his old adversaries.

This intervention by a WWE RAW Superstar didn't sit well with Nick Aldis, as he confronted his former rival later backstage. The General Manager seemed disappointed in Rhodes and asked him to leave.

Watch the clip from the duo's confrontation below:

Rhodes and Aldis were engaged in one of the most gripping National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) rivalries in recent years, notably contending for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship a few years ago.

This wasn't the sole sighting of the duo during this week's show, as Rhodes was earlier seen in Aldis' office. Whether there was any conversation or meeting between the two remains undisclosed.

What was your reaction Cody Rhodes being on WWE SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

