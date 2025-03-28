Cody Rhodes confronted by legend; Announces he's coming after the WWE Title post-WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes kicked off this week's SmackDown in London, and fans wanted him to talk about John Cena. Loud "Cena sucks" chants started at the O2 Arena. Before Rhodes could say more than a few sentences about the 16-time World Champion, Randy Orton came out with a huge reaction.

Ad

Randy Orton said he's not the sentimental type, but he would be for Cody Rhodes and London. He recalled a young Cody in his 20s, busting his backside but not being very happy. Orton credited Rhodes for having the courage to leave the company in 2016 and change the business.

The Viper also credited Cody for his performance at Hell in a Cell 2022, where he competed with a torn pec against Seth Rollins and then went on to complete his story by winning the Undispted WWE Title at WrestleMania 40. But as one story came to an end, another one began. As Orton addressed Cody's current WrestleMania story, he vowed to separate Kevin Owens' head from his shoulders.

Ad

Trending

Orton told Cody point-blank that just like John Cena is pursuing his 17th world title, The Viper is going to pursue his 15th. But unlike Cena, he respects Cody as an equal, so he doesn't need to kick him low down to prove a point.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As it happened, Drew McIntyre came out and called the two superstars "Nepo babies." McIntyre was bitter that he wasn't facing Cody at WrestleMania, stating that it was because of that "eyeliner-wearing, Temu Undertaker" Damian Priest.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Orton and McIntyre butted heads verbally, with the Scotsman telling him that he would be the one dethroning Cody Rhodes should he get past John Cena.

The Scottish Warrior tried to get physical, but the Undisputed WWE Champion attacked Drew McIntyre, leading to Orton nearly hitting the RKO, and both he and Cody sent McIntyre packing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback