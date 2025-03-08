Cody Rhodes should have confronted megastar on SmackDown; not John Cena or The Rock, says veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes had a standalone segment on WWE SmackDown this week. The American Nightmare addressed the shocking events from the Elimination Chamber. He also referenced the Travis Scott incident from the PLE.

While reviewing Cody Rhodes' promo segment on BroDown Live for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell said WWE should've booked a segment between Rhodes and Travic Scott on SmackDown this week.

"You know who I wanted to hear from? Travis Scott. Why is he even there? He slapped the hell out of Cody and Cody can't hear today. And if Travis Scott gets around Cody anywhere close, I see a hellacious receipt coming from somewhere. I think it's coming from way down South Atlanta, right in the ear. And he goes, 'Oh, whoa, whoa.' I heard the slap and you could see it." [From 44:14 onwards]

Cody Rhodes was said to have been legitimately hurt from the slap at the hands of Travis Scott. Triple H was recently asked about the controversial moment. The Game noted that WWE was looking to put Scott in a major spotlight heading into WrestleMania.

“We have Travis Scott in the middle of a storyline right now that will get bigger as we head into WrestleMania, and coming out of it.”

Fans will have to wait to see what Triple H has in store for the rapper on the road to WrestleMania 41.

