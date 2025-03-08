  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Cody Rhodes should have confronted megastar on SmackDown; not John Cena or The Rock, says veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes should have confronted megastar on SmackDown; not John Cena or The Rock, says veteran (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 08, 2025 08:54 GMT
Cody Rhodes appeared on SmackDown to address John Cena
Cody Rhodes appeared on SmackDown to address John Cena's attack [Image via: WWE.com]

Cody Rhodes had a standalone segment on WWE SmackDown this week. The American Nightmare addressed the shocking events from the Elimination Chamber. He also referenced the Travis Scott incident from the PLE.

Ad

While reviewing Cody Rhodes' promo segment on BroDown Live for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell said WWE should've booked a segment between Rhodes and Travic Scott on SmackDown this week.

"You know who I wanted to hear from? Travis Scott. Why is he even there? He slapped the hell out of Cody and Cody can't hear today. And if Travis Scott gets around Cody anywhere close, I see a hellacious receipt coming from somewhere. I think it's coming from way down South Atlanta, right in the ear. And he goes, 'Oh, whoa, whoa.' I heard the slap and you could see it." [From 44:14 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Cody Rhodes was said to have been legitimately hurt from the slap at the hands of Travis Scott. Triple H was recently asked about the controversial moment. The Game noted that WWE was looking to put Scott in a major spotlight heading into WrestleMania.

“We have Travis Scott in the middle of a storyline right now that will get bigger as we head into WrestleMania, and coming out of it.”
Ad

Fans will have to wait to see what Triple H has in store for the rapper on the road to WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use the quotes from the article.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी