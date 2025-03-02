  • home icon
  • Cody Rhodes confronts John Cena after Elimination Chamber victory; both men share off-mic conversation

Cody Rhodes confronts John Cena after Elimination Chamber victory; both men share off-mic conversation

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Mar 02, 2025 03:48 GMT
Cody Rhodes and John Cena at Elimination Chamber [Image Credits: WWE's Twitter]

John Cena finally punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 with a victory in one of the most stacked Men's Elimination Chamber matches in history. The 16-time World Champion sent CM Punk to sleep and ended up winning his fourth Elimination Chamber match. The WWE Universe enjoyed the interaction between CM Punk and the retiring star, which was not expected to happen again in a WWE ring.

Following the match, while The Franchise Player was celebrating his victory, Cody Rhodes made an entrance and confronted his opponent on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Both men had a short conversation with each other while pointing at the WrestleMania 41 sign.

The Rock then entered to demand his answer from Rhodes, interrupting the conversation. With the segment was all planned, Cody Rhodes confronting John Cena felt like a dream come-true moment for millions around the world.

With all set, John Cena will now challenge Cody Rhdoes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a dream match in the main event of WrestleMania 41. This might be the moment when The Franchise Player makes history by becoming a 17-time World Champion.

Fans will now have to wait and see what happens when both men come face-to-face next.

