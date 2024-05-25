Cody Rhodes & current champion defeat top RAW team after SmackDown goes off the air

Cody Rhodes teamed up with a top champion from Monday Night RAW after SmackDown went off the air. He and the champion were victorious against one of WWE's most relevant teams today.

Cody Rhodes was a busy man on SmackDown as he had a tense confrontation with Logan Paul, who he exposed for having a brass knuckle hidden in his clothes. Why Logan Paul would have the brass knuckles a full 24 hours before their match isn't known, but that didn't matter too much. The American Nightmare was on top of his game as he later teamed up with Sami Zayn.

After SmackDown went off the air he teamed up with Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn to defeat a top RAW Tag Team The Alpha Academy.

The Undisputed WWE Champion even hit Otis' worm during the match. The Alpha Academy has been in a tense state as Chad Gable has repeatedly berated all of his members, targeting Otis and calling him the biggest disappointment.

That tone changed when Otis helped Chad Gable against Sami Zayn this week on RAW, although the former did go on to apologize to the Intercontinental Champion for his actions.

After the dark match, Sami Zayn also went on to cut a promo in Arabic. He is set to defend his title in a Triple Threat Match against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in the King and Queen of the Ring event.

