"Go and get that title" - Former WWE star wants Cody Rhodes to achieve his championship goal

Former WWE Superstar and Cody Rhodes' brother, Dustin Rhodes, is backing his younger sibling to win the world title after Cody recently made his return to WWE.

After leaving AEW at the start of the year, Cody shocked the fans with his return to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania. Since then, he has made it his mission to capture a world championship in honor of his late great father, The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes.

Speaking on the podcast, The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Dustin stated that he misses seeing his brother on a daily basis. However, he wants Cody Rhodes to capture a world title in the latter's latest stint.

"I was happy for him but I also miss him already, I miss him being there but I know he’s young. Go do your thing. I’m very happy for him, I’m like, ‘hey man, more power to you, go and get that title. Win it all and do your stuff." (H/T Fightful)

The American Nightmare is in the middle of a successful run thus far and has been undefeated since his return at The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes was victorious at WrestleMania Backlash

After defeating Seth Rollins in a stellar bout at WrestleMania, Cody looked to replicate his success against The Visionary last Sunday.

Both the stars exchanged some high-octane moves during the contest. However, Rollins was in control during the early stages of the match.

Seth then attempted to imitate the finishing move of Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, but The Prodigal Son was able to counter his rival's attack. ln the end, the former TNT Champion secured the victory with a rollup.

Despite losing twice to Cody, Seth attacked the former this past Monday on RAW and delivered a stomp on the announcer's table. As this rivalry develops, time will tell who comes out on top next.

Do you want The American Nightmare to win the world championship? Sound off in the comments below.

