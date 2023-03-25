Cody Rhodes defeats former tag champion as The Bloodline members look on

Cody Rhodes defeated Ludwig Kaiser on WWE SmackDown as Bloodline members Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa looked on.

Cody Rhodes has been on an incredible run ever since he returned to WWE last year. Despite spending months on the shelf due to an injury, he returned at the Royal Rumble and won the Royal Rumble match, putting him on a collision course with Roman Reigns.

Cody is known for being a fighting wrestler and isn't afraid to shy away from any challenge. Hence, when Kaiser challenged him on SmackDown Lowdown last week, Cody agreed and the match was set for this week.

Both men did put on a decent match. Paul Heyman came out at the start of the match, which seemed to throw Cody off his game a bit. If that wasn't enough to distract Rhodes, Solo Sikoa also came out midway through the match.

Despite the distraction, Cody Rhodes was able to put Kaiser away with Cross Rhodes.

Following the match, Paul Heyman went inside the ring and criticized WWE announcer Samantha's ring-announcing skills. The Special Counsel announced Rhodes as the winner in his trademark fashion.

He then announced that Cody will face Solo Sikoa next week on RAW. Rhodes further reiterated that Solo was not ready and he continued to say that Roman Reigns will find out at WrestleMania that he is not ready as well.

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes has been getting more interesting at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes will be able to dethrone the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

What do you make of Rhodes' message to Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes