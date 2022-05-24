Cody Rhodes defeats former WWE Champion on RAW; gets attacked by Seth Rollins

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes collided with former WWE Champion The Miz in a one-on-one match. During the bout, The American Nightmare was attacked by Seth Rollins, giving him the win via disqualification.

The two stars are currently set to face off at the Hell in a Cell premium live event, with the bout taking place inside the demonic structure. They previously had two singles matches against each other, and it looks like their upcoming bout will result in the culmination of the feud.

On RAW, when Rhodes was about to hit The Miz with a top rope move on the outside, The Visionary emerged out of nowhere and pushed him off to the floor.

The referee called off the match, and The A-Lister and Rollins proceeded to lay waste to Rhodes at ringside. Seth Rollins then used Cody Rhodes' belt, which the latter gave to a fan, to whip him on the back.

Rhodes seemingly injured his knee during the attack, but he's still scheduled to compete at Hell in a Cell. The American Nightmare is still undefeated since returning to WWE, and it'll be interesting to see whether he will keep his streak alive when he collides with Rollins once again.

