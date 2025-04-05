Cody Rhodes defeats top Bloodline star for the 22nd time in a row after SmackDown goes off the air 

Cody Rhodes may not have been a part of the April 4 episode of SmackDown, but he certainly was a part of the dark match that sent fans home happy. He defeated a top Bloodline star for the 22nd time in a row.

To call it a clean sweep would be quite an understatement. Cody Rhodes has undeniably had one of the most impressive win/loss records in the last year, especially considering his position as the face of WWE. He has taken on a few stars more often than not in untelevised matches, with one of them being Carmelo Hayes.

The other is Solo Sikoa, whom he faced for the 22nd time after SmackDown went off the air. He defeated The Bloodline star, making his record against him 22-0.

This is as one-sided as it possibly gets. However, considering most of these bouts happened in dark matches and live events, it only makes sense that the record would favor The American Nightmare.

It's also a good reminder that quite a while ago, Solo Sikoa returned and took Cody out, only to never follow up on that feud.

Fans, however, seemed ok with the fact that WWE didn't pick up where they left off.

