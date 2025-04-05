  • home icon
Cody Rhodes defeats top Bloodline star for the 22nd time in a row after SmackDown goes off the air 

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 05, 2025 03:42 GMT
The American Nightmare (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
The American Nightmare (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Cody Rhodes may not have been a part of the April 4 episode of SmackDown, but he certainly was a part of the dark match that sent fans home happy. He defeated a top Bloodline star for the 22nd time in a row.

To call it a clean sweep would be quite an understatement. Cody Rhodes has undeniably had one of the most impressive win/loss records in the last year, especially considering his position as the face of WWE. He has taken on a few stars more often than not in untelevised matches, with one of them being Carmelo Hayes.

The other is Solo Sikoa, whom he faced for the 22nd time after SmackDown went off the air. He defeated The Bloodline star, making his record against him 22-0.

This is as one-sided as it possibly gets. However, considering most of these bouts happened in dark matches and live events, it only makes sense that the record would favor The American Nightmare.

It's also a good reminder that quite a while ago, Solo Sikoa returned and took Cody out, only to never follow up on that feud.

Fans, however, seemed ok with the fact that WWE didn't pick up where they left off.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Angana Roy
