"I’ve got to find my way onto it" - Cody Rhodes on his desire to be a part of major WWE show later this year

Cody Rhodes recently expressed his wish to be a part of WWE's upcoming major event, Clash at the Castle, which will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on September 3rd.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of WWE's last stadium show in the United Kingdom, that being SummerSlam 1992. Bret Hart took on The British Bulldog in the pay-per-view's main event held at Wembley Stadium.

During a recent interview with Metro, Cody Rhodes highlighted his affection for the SummerSlam 1992 event. He also revealed his desire to have a significant match at Clash at the Castle this year.

"As one of the biggest fans ever of SummerSlam 1992, I am shocked it’s taken this long. Clearly by the sign-up interest and the pre-sale interest and everything that’s happening, this aims to be the biggest stadium show in the world." Rhodes added: "It’s one of those things as a member of the roster, I’ve got to find my way onto it. I’ve got to find my way into a premium spot because I have watched SummerSlam ‘92 so many times I can do the commentary almost verbatim." (H/T Metro)

With Clash at the Castle expected to play host to over 70,000 members of the WWE Universe, September's event in Cardiff is shaping up to be a spectacle.

Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell

After coming out victorious twice against The Visionary at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash, The American Nightmare is set to do battle against his foe for a third time.

Seth Rollins and Rhodes' rivalry has gone from them trying to prove who is the best to The Architect berating Cody with many verbal and physical attacks.

With the feud now reaching its boiling point, the two superstars agreed this past Monday on RAW that they will look to settle their animosity inside Hell in a Cell.

Cody is undefeated in his current run with the Stamford-based promotion. However, Seth may have the advantage heading into the Devil's Playground as the June 5th bout will be his fifth match inside the cell compared to this being Rhodes' first since 2009.

Fans will have to wait and see which of these stars reigns supreme inside the Satanic structure.

Edited by Pratik Singh