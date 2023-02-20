Cody Rhodes was "destined to become one of the greatest," claims former WWE Champion

With his participation in the main event of WrestleMania 39 secured, Cody Rhodes is seemingly one step closer to achieving his WWE dreams. One legend who claims to have been aware of The American Nightmare's greatness for many years now is Kurt Angle.

After leaving the company in 2016, Rhodes introduced a new wrestling persona to fans, becoming The American Nightmare. With bleach-blonde hair and a new attitude, Rhodes had finally arrived. Now back in WWE and fresh from winning the 2023 Royal Rumble, he seems ready to capture gold at WrestleMania.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer praised Rhodes' run since his return and his inevitable rise to the top of the WWE card.

“He is a huge star,” Angle said. “He’s main-eventing WrestleMania this year. Why? Because he’s a big star. That kid was a star since the day he got in here. He’s Dusty Rhodes’ son. Okay, he’s The American Dream’s son (…) He was destined to become one of the greatest and I’m not surprised by any means he’s at the level he is right now." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Since returning last year, Rhodes has made it his mission statement to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in honor of his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

Will Cody Rhodes capture WWE gold at WrestleMania 39?

Despite securing a championship match, The American Nightmare will have to defeat arguably the greatest champion in recent times, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has now held gold for more than 900 days and looks unstoppable.

Despite the enormous odds, Kurt Angle recently stated on his podcast that Cody Rhodes would defeat Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Without a doubt, I think those matches are going to be really, really good. You know, Cody Rhodes. I'm expecting him to win this thing. I think it's his time and Rhea Ripley, I wouldn't doubt if she won it, too. She's been up-and-coming. She's been pretty strong lately. So, you never know," said Angle. (H/T Fightful)

In what is one of the biggest WrestleMania main events of all time, Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on either April 1st or 2nd at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

