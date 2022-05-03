Cody Rhodes details big change he would make as WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes' love of WWE history could freshen things up on RAW and SmackDown in the future.

The designs of the Universal and WWE Championships are very basic in recent years. Most members of the WWE Universe feel that the current titles don't add a lot to the overall presentation of the company's current television product.

The American Nightmare was a recent guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide variety of subjects. In one highlight, he noted that, as he once restored a classic version of the Intercontinental Championship, he would love to do it again with the company's main title.

"To answer your question, if this were to happen, the ultimate dream was to be achieved — I did do that once with the Intercontinental title," Cody Rhodes said. "It took a lot of work and it was the right call when we got there… hmm. I think there’s a particular design of the WWE Championship that people are very fond of. I don’t even want to say it, it’s two words, I think you guys know what I’m referring to." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Cody Rhodes once brought back the old Intercontinental Championship design

As Cody Rhodes mentioned, he was once responsible for resurrecting the retro Intercontinental Championship back in 2011 at the October 2 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

The American Nightmare won the championship back in August of that same year, so the design change didn't occur immediately. While it wasn't identical to the original title design of the 1980s, the resemblance was close enough to tug at the heartstrings of the fans and embrace Rhodes' vision for the title.

If Rhodes is able to do that again, there is little doubt that the WWE Universe would embrace the old-school look all over again.

What do you make of Cody Rhodes' comments? Would you like to see the WWE Championship go back to a previous design or a new design altogether if The American Nightmare wins the gold? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

