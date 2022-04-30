"He was the only one"- Cody Rhodes details conversation with Hall of Famer ahead of his WWE return

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has revealed that Diamond Dallas Page, aka DDP, was concerned about the former's return to the company.

Although Cody's return to his former promotion was widely speculated, only a small circle of people were truly aware of The American Nightmare's plans beforehand.

Speaking about his big return on the latest After the Bell podcast, Rhodes detailed the brief conversation he had with DDP before returning to WWE:

"One person who was concerned was DDP [Diamond Dallas Page]. He came over to my house and he was really pensive," said Cody Rhodes. "He brought up a good point, the last time I did something major in leaving WWE, he was of the same thought process. 'Well, if you believe and you're confident, then I'll be confident with you and for you.' He gave me some tips on people to speak to and things to let people know before it all went down."

Cody Rhodes also stated that DDP was the only person out of the handful of people who knew about his return and who asked him to give his decision a serious thought.

"He was the only one who was a little more fatherly of, 'let's make sure this is what you want and it's not just a knee-jerk thing.' For the most part, everyone who knew in that small circle was, 'Absolutely go do it,' which did surprise me," Cody Rhodes added. (H/T-fightful)

Cody Rhodes spoke with DDP before leaving AEW

While the departure of Cody Rhodes from All Elite Wrestling came as a shock to most, Diamond Dallas Page has revealed that The American Nightmare told him about his decision ahead of time.

Rhodes was one of the foundation pillars for Tony Khan's promotion and served as an EVP for the company off-screen. Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, was also Chief Branding Officer for the company.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes



Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well



Wrestling is thriving Snack Frost @____________jah @YaGotMeRingin @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes Great read. This situation has me pretty emotional as well. I didn’t watch the show last night beyond to see if they removed Cody from the intro, which they did. I’m taking a hiatus from watching. Cody is the face of the revolution. It won’t be the same without The Rhodes. @YaGotMeRingin @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes Great read. This situation has me pretty emotional as well. I didn’t watch the show last night beyond to see if they removed Cody from the intro, which they did. I’m taking a hiatus from watching. Cody is the face of the revolution. It won’t be the same without The Rhodes. I’d encourage you to still watch it - I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t aloneNick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as wellWrestling is thriving twitter.com/____________ja… I’d encourage you to still watch it - I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t alone Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well Wrestling is thriving twitter.com/____________ja…

DDP has been close to Cody's family for years. He stated in an interview with Fightful that the latter called him up and talked about his decision to AEW as he wanted to do something else.

Cody has featured regularly on WWE programming since his return at WrestleMania 38. He will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash in a rematch from the Show of Shows.

