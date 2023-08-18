Cody Rhodes discloses when he initially decided to leave WWE; what convinced him to stay

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes revealed in a recent interview that he planned on leaving the promotion over a decade ago, but something convinced him to stay.

The American Nightmare joined the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2006 before departing in 2016. He went on to compete in various promotions after his exit, including Ring of Honor, NJPW, and IMPACT Wrestling. He played a significant role in the formation of AEW but ended up leaving the promotion last year to return to WWE.

Speaking to Robbie Fox of My Mom's Basement, Cody Rhodes stated that he wanted to part ways with WWE a long time ago, but he changed his mind after he noticed that the crowd was behind him during the 2013 Money in the Bank Ladder match.

"For them to have got with me that night [at Money in the Bank 2013], a career milestone. I wouldn’t have stayed with WWE as long as I did had that moment not happened… 2013? Oh yeah [I was thinking about leaving WWE]… I feel like after 2011, ‘12, I was already starting to explore the idea in my mind of could I leave home? Could I try something different? And the world was growing. But yeah, 2013, I definitely was at least thinking about putting a foot out the door so, and that was a moment where I went, nope, nope. We’re clearly doing something right but, you know..." said Rhodes. [H/T POST Wrestling]

What's next for Cody Rhodes in WWE after his feud with Brock Lesnar?

The American Nightmare defeated The Beast Incarnate for the second time via pinfall at SummerSlam. After the bout, the two stars embraced in the ring. Cody Rhodes is currently involved in an angle with The Judgment Day, as he collided with Finn Balor in the main event of RAW this week.

Despite winning the bout, he was attacked by the heelish group. Sami Zayn emerged to help Rhodes, but the two men fell to the numbers game after JD McDonagh, who attacked Zayn a few weeks ago, joined the fray.

With Payback only a few weeks away, there's a chance he might face either of the three men in a singles match, or perhaps he and Sami Zayn could face two members of the group in a tag team match.

