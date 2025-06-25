Cody Rhodes embarrasses himself in public in viral clip

Cody Rhodes is arguably one of the biggest WWE Superstars in the world today, but he's far from perfect. He recently embarrassed himself in public at a huge event, and a video of the moment has gone viral on social media.

Rhodes was one of many WWE stars who attended the three-day Fanatics Fan Fest at the Javits Center in New York City this past weekend. He was the main attraction for pro wrestling on Sunday, participating in many activities.

One of the activities at the event was part of the MLB's booth, where Rhodes had a chance to throw baseballs from the pitcher's mound. The American Nightmare might be one of the best pro wrestlers in the world, but that doesn't equate to being good at throwing baseballs.

Here's a video of Cody Rhodes throwing baseballs:

The American Nightmare was also getting heckled by the fan who uploaded the reel on Instagram. It's part of sports, so it appeared that Cody Rhodes took it like a champ despite his lackluster performance on the mound. Also, he didn't do as badly as Tiffany Stratton, who arguably had one of the worst first pitches in MLB history.

For those unaware, Stratton threw an errant pitch before a New York Mets game two weeks ago.

Cody Rhodes also failed at basketball

Baseball wasn't the only sport Cody Rhodes tried at the Fanatics Fan Fest. He also visited the NBA booth, which was appropriate because Game Seven of the NBA Finals was also held on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

Rhodes didn't have the best shooting form and barely used his legs to take a shot. He did hit the basketball ring, which was impressive since he wasn't jumping and was on his tiptoes.

Here's a video of The American Nightmare trying his hand at basketball:

Some people might be surprised that a WWE star like Rhodes is not good at sports. He did compete in amateur wrestling in high school, so he's a different kind of athlete. Nevertheless, some fans might have been disappointed because his father, Dusty Rhodes, is known to be a good ballplayer. He famously had highlights during a game in 1988, dominating the hardwood.

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

