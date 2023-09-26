Cody Rhodes explains his decision to bring Jey Uso back to WWE; hints at possibly going after Roman Reigns soon

Cody Rhodes has explained his decision to bring Jey Uso back to WWE during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During last week's episode, Jey faced Drew McIntyre in the main event. After the bout, Uso was attacked by Judgment Day after deciding not to join the dominant group. However, Rhodes made his way out to save the newest member of the roster.

In the opening segment of this week's episode, The American Nightmare explained his decision to bring back Jey to WWE. He confirmed that someone would get drafted to SmackDown after Jey's arrival.

Though he wasn't best friends with the former Bloodline member, Rhodes explained that he couldn't let Jey Uso sink. He also said there were other reasons to bring back Jey, as he hinted at possibly going after Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

He said, "We’re not in the third inning anymore, boys." This was in reference to Paul Heyman's statement earlier this year that the Bloodline story was still in the bottom of the third inning.

Rhodes was later interrupted by the Judgment Day. However, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso also made their way out to confront the group. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes goes after Reigns anytime soon.

What did you make of Cody Rhodes' promo on WWE RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.