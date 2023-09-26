Is the Roman Reigns-Bloodline saga finally ending soon? Major star hinted at it on WWE RAW!

The Roman Reigns-Bloodline saga has been going on for three years, putting the career of the former Shield member on a higher pedestal. That said, a top WWE RAW star has hinted the story is finally ending.

The star is none other than Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare kicked off WWE RAW tonight with a promo. He referenced Paul Heyman’s line from the post-SummerSlam 2023 press conference, where The Wise Man said they were in the third innings.

Rhodes said they were no longer in the third innings, implying that the Roman Reigns-Bloodline saga might end. The American Nightmare is rumored to end the Tribal Chief’s historic title reign at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.

Cody Rhodes’ promo could be a prelude to his highly-anticipated second showdown with Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Moreover, it could be a subtle tease toward his rumored move to SmackDown as Jey Uso’s replacement.

Rhodes was interrupted by Judgment Day for the second week in a row. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh walked to the ring to take out the American Nightmare. Thankfully, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso arrived to save their friend.

Will Roman Reigns return to WWE SmackDown after Cody Rhodes' promo? Looking at the possibility

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE SmackDown since August. The Tribal Chief was last seen getting destroyed by Jey Uso during an in-ring brawl on the August 18, 2023, episode of the blue brand.

It is possible that Cody Rhodes' promo on WWE RAW could prompt the Tribal Chief to make his televised return on the SmackDown after Fastlane, which takes place on October 7.

Fans will have to wait until Fastlane 2023 to find out.